Rhulani Mokwena not ruling out bolstering Sundowns striking department in January

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has not closed the door on Mamelodi Sundowns bolstering their striking department in the January transfer window.
The Brazilians have picked up right where they left off before the World Cup break, brushing away Orlando Pirates in their first match of the second stanza.
Sundowns' two goals against the Buccaneers meant they had scored 13 goals in their last four matches in all competitions, a remarkable record considering their technical team changes in the latter stages of last year were inspired by performances.
The Chloorkop-based club have had to make do without two-time footballer of the season, striker Peter Shalulike, for a considerable period, his absence very evident on one notable occasion when Sundowns were bundled out of the MTN8 by Pirates.
Shalulile, who is nearing his return from rehab, has been out of action for two months after sustaining an injury.
The Namibian international's last match for Sundowns was on 1 October against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium in an MTN8 semi-final, first-leg clash.
Although the Brazilians have not looked out of sorts without Shalulile and the January transfer window being a tricky prospect, Mokwena has not ruled out a move for a forward if the opportunity presents itself in the current window.
"We are of course always looking to improve our squad, we are quite fortunate that we have developed quite a flexibility amongst our players," he said at a media conference.
"For sure we'll look at areas in the team and try to see whether or not we can improve and if the striking department is one of those departments, then we'll try our level best."
He then added: "But the January transfer window is such a difficult market because there's also no time for adaptation but there may be something interesting that might come up and be available so let's wait and see."
Sundowns have dealt with the loss of Shalulile incredibly well with Themba Zwane, Surprise Ralani, and Thabiso Kutumela featuring in the number nine slot.
However, it is the lively Cassius Mailula who has grabbed the spotlight since Mokwena took over as head coach, scoring four times in his last three matches in the colours of Ka Bo Yellow, justifying his inclusion ahead of some of the best players in the league.
IOL Sport