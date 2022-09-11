Rhulani Mokwena perplexed why people are starting to doubt Sundowns' prowess

Johannesburg — Rhulani Mokwena is perplexed why the fraternity has been casting doubts over Mamelodi Sundowns' prowess even though they’ve been grinding out results. Sundowns have been kings of the land for the last five seasons, grabbing the attention of admirers and naysayers in their sixth pursuit for the title.

There's been more noise from their detractors who feel they are incapable of making it six titles in a row following a slow start to the season. This has taken Mokwena by surprise, given the fact that they are top of the log, thanks to five wins, one draw and two defeats. Not only that. The Brazilians are also on course to defend their MTN8 crown as they’ll face Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals next month.

Granted, Sundowns haven’t been at their best since the start but they’ve dug deep to get results – like they did in Hatfield on Saturday night. The champions claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Golden Arrows – thanks to a Peter Shalulile penalty and Siyavuya Ndlovu’s own goal. “I hear a lot of doubts, and I don’t know where they are coming from,” the Sundowns co-coach told the media in his post-match reactions.

“If a team like ours is winning, even when we are not at our best, and we don’t advocate for time, (we are surprised why there are doubts). “We know we’ll get to a team that is fluid and will play the way we want. There’ll come a time where we are scoring goals – and not conceding them.” The complete integration of the new players at Sundowns is what could propel them to their best.

Against Arrows, Sipho Mbule got his first start at the club in the midfield, while Sifiso Ngobeni also made his debut after returning from loan. Marcello Allende was impactful off the bench upon his arrival, while he has struggled during his last three starts in the Premiership. “The only way to improve offensive schemes is through telepathy that comes through non-verbal communication,” Mokwena explained.

“And to achieve that you have to play together for longer. When Mshishi (Themba Zwane) is on the pitch, you see that moves are automated. “That’s because they’ve played together – Mshishi, Gaston (Sirono) and Peter – for some time. They know when and not to release the pass.” Despite being one of the most consistent midfielders for the last five seasons, Zwane’s performances have divided the fraternity – even Sundowns’ fans.

There are supporters who feel the 33-year-old should start matches, while others reckon he’s better suited as an impact player. Mokwena, who’s played a pivotal role in the growth of Zwane, has backed the Tembisa-born footballer to give his best week-in and week-out. “Players like Thomas Muller and Themba Zwane are a dying breed,” said Mokwena of Zwane, who won the Man of the Match award on Saturday.

“I call them space navigators. And you have to watch Mshishi navigate his way on the pitch and understand what he gives on the field of play. “He’s doing the best that he can and following instructions to the tee. When he tries to stimulate himself for growth, we really appreciate that.” @Mihlalibaleka