Rhulani Mokwena proud of Mamelodi Sundowns’ efforts after being named Coach of the Season

Johannesburg — Rhulani Mokwena was in his element after claiming the PSL Coach of the Season award, congratulating everyone who made the recognition a success – especially his players. Mamelodi Sundowns were at it again last season, winning the Premiership title for a record sixth successive season – a feat they achieved with seven games to spare.

It was a milestone that exposed how much of a well-oiled machine they are compared to their rivals, who still have a long way to go if they are to knock them off their perch. And while it was a collective effort to achieve that feat, kudos should go to individuals such as coach Mokwena, who grabbed the bull by the horns after being made the sole head coach in October. The 36-year-old incredibly won 14 games and drew six en route to their 70-point championship winning tally, having only missed out on the record 71-point mark by a whisker.

But like he has been doing all season long, Mokwena didn’t take individual praise for being the Coach of the Season recipient, lauding his players’ hard work instead. “A huge congratulations to the club and players. I want to thank them for the commitment, dedication and hard work they put in – without them, for sure, there’s no Coach of the Year award,” Mokwena said. And while he was rewarded for his exploits in the dug-out, so were five of his players for the hard yards they covered on the pitch.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena was the big winner, claiming both the Footballer and Midfielder of the Season awards. Teammates Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Cassius Mailula and Peter Shalulile, meanwhile, bagged the Goalkeeper, Defender, Young Player and Top Goal Scorer of the Season awards respectively. Mokwena, of course, was a proud coach after his players got individual recognition, especially after a tough season that was congested with domestic and continental duties.

“It just goes to the statement I made earlier about the Coach of the Year award. It’s not possible if you don’t have the Goalkeeper of the Year, best defenders, midfielders and strikers,” Mokwena said. “So fortunately, we have an incredible, special and hard-working group of players who commit themselves and are very honest in that space – to try and give more, make the club and fans happy. “So, congratulations to the football club. Even though we don’t celebrate the individual awards a lot, it is a moment to sit back and appreciate the hard work of individuals within the team.”

And while most of the 15 coaches in the league – Mokwena was ineligible to vote for his own players – felt Teboho Mokoena deserved the Footballer of the Season award, not everyone agreed. In fact, some members of the football fraternity feel that Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng deserved the gong instead – after registering 15 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. But in defence of Mokoena, who bagged one goal and two assists in all domestic competitions, Mokwena says there is more to their style of play – which made them stand out – than goals and assists.

“Congratulations to Tebza (Mokoena): I think it’s well deserved. There’s these talks of goals and assists, and I listen to these things, but we are at a position where we use a different matrix,” Mokwena said.

“Tebza, as compared to Ronza (Williams), you can’t compare the two on the same matrix because their contributions are completely different – we must understand that. “The influence of the Footballer of the Season goes beyond goals and assists because it’s an influence that must go into a space where you look at different dynamics, matrix and measurements. “So Tebza, in my opinion, deserves the praise and the accolades he is receiving. So, a big congratulations to him (for all that he’s achieved throughout the season).”