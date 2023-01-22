Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena raved about the club's off-field contributions following their victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday that saw them break their own Premiership winning record. The Brazilians have set a new record of 12 consecutive league wins, overtaking the 11-game run set by them between January and April in 2007.

Mokwena believes this remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Sundowns, from the players and coaches to the administrative staff.

The 36-year-old coach says none of their recent achievements would’ve been possible without their background support. “Huge kudos to the football club and the whole organisation deserves all the praise, this would’ve never been possible if it was just an individual effort,” Mokwena said. “So huge congratulations should definitely go to the board, staff, and the Motsepe family for their continued contributions towards football and their hand in putting together the Sundowns we see today.”

The Chloorkop-based club also reached new levels of their dominance over their rivals as they completed their first-ever league double over Chiefs in the PSL era. Mokwena has put in a tremendous amount of effort to ensure that the team is well-prepared for every match, and has managed to take the side to a whole new level, building an emphatic 17-point gap at the top of the league standings. Individuals like Cassius Mailula, Teboho Mokoena, and Ronwen Williams have also been outstanding throughout Sundowns’ winning streak, showing resilience, class, and determination in every game.

While Williams has kept several clean sheets, the 21-year-old Mailula, who came into the spotlight when Rhulani assumed the head coach’s role, has consistently contributed with goals and assists. The tactical acumen and motivational ability of Mokwena that is on display on a weekly basis have been essential in helping the team reach new heights. When quizzed about the remodelling and redirecting of the Bafana Bafana international’s new role in the Sundowns set up, Mokwena took the time to break down the pros and cons of Williams’ new set of responsibilities.

“We as the coaches try to work on the mechanical structures and tactics that suit the needs and the quality of the players,” he said.