Rhulani Mokwena thanks Sundowns fans for ‘tactical acumen’ following Carling Black Label Cup success

Johannesburg - Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena gave credit to his players after they thumped Orlando Pirates 4-0 in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday evening. While the tournament success does not count for much in the long-run, it would have been good revenge for Downs who were dumped out of this season’s MTN8 in the semi-final stage by Pirates who went on to win that competition.

“Most importantly, I must give credit to this fantastic group of players. We tried to create a personality and certain things we did to give personality. We are grateful that the players are able to carry out and follow instructions,” said Mokwena. The tournament was used also as a means for clubs to give opportunities to new players while also experimenting with different formations. One of the players blooded by Downs in it was Ntando Nkosi. The youngster, a midfielder by trade, gained his opportunity following a series of impressive displays in the DSTV Diski Challenge.

Mokwena shed light on the decision to play him. “I am a victim of my own upbringing as a youth coach. I developed myself and was giving an opportunity because someone believed in me while I was a youth coach. I must also give opportunities to young players. It is our responsibility. We must play for results and to win, but must also look after the future of the football club,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena expressed gratitude to fans for his club for showing “tactical acumen” in a tournament which prides itself on giving fans the opportunity to make selections. “The Yellow Nation is proud of the identity of the club. They know which type of fans deserve to play for the club. We can only thank them for showing tactical acumen in selecting the teams that they chose,” said Mokwena. @eshlinv

