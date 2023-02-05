Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Rhulani Mokwena has reiterated that Cassius Mailula still has a lot to improve on despite scoring a vital goal against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Sundowns beat Pirates 1-0 to rack up their 15th consecutive DStv Premiership win, a PSL record, thanks to an early solo goal from the 21-year-old Mailula, who also walked away with the Man-of-the-Match accolade.
That was Mailula’s sixth goal in just 10 league games this season, and his 11th goal contribution in 14 games across all competitions since his debut last year.
Mokwena, though, continued to plead with the masses - the supporters and media - to be patient with the attacker as he finds his feet in the top-flight.
“Don’t watch the goal, but the contribution throughout the match,” Mokwena said.
“There’s still so much to improve. The decision-making on the transitions lets him down. He's still very young and needs a lot of coaching to be done.
“But I said a couple of weeks ago, offensive players have to improve by experiencing these situations and getting better. But I am very proud of him.”
After hitting the top gear from the onset, Sundowns’ momentum flattened midway through the first half and early in the second as Pirates dominated.
But Mokwena was proud of his team’s exploits, having held on for a crunch win going in to the Nedbank Cup last 32 and Champions League's group stage.
“It was a difficult game, with two good sides. And Pirates were very dominant I thought. But we had the better chances in the game as well,” he added.
Sundowns' win meant that they completed a league double over Pirates this season, while they extended their lead to 23 points at the top of the table.