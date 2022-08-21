Ricardo Nascimento scores stoppage time equaliser to earn Royal AM a point against Gallants

Durban — Ricardo Nascimento scored a 92nd-minute equaliser as Royal AM fought back twice to salvage a point against Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday. The 35-year-old was quickest to pounce after Washington Arubi had parried a Mfundo Thikazi shot, ending a run of consecutive defeats for the home team.

One of Bahlabane Ba Ntwa’s best players last season, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo showed great awareness to break the deadlock in the 15th minute of the match. Ndlondlo capitalised on a lapse in concentration in the Royal AM defence, receiving a pass on the edge of penalty box after a poor clearance by the goalkeeper. He then toe-poked his effort into the top corner with Xolani Ngcobo in goals only left to watch. Lesvin Stoffels, who started his first game this season drew the two teams level on the stroke of halftime after relentless pressure from the home side.

The 34-year-old finished expertly as he curled his effort into the top corner, with Gallants defenders lining up to block his effort. Gallants caught Royal AM napping once more and took the lead through Sede Dion in the 51st minute. The Ivory Coast international leaped the highest at the front post and connected perfectly with a Celimpilo Ngema cross to put his team in front. Royal AM have found themselves with more questions than answers in recent games, but coach Dan Malesela looked to plot the downfall of his former team.

Gallants have not been one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the league so far but were determined to improve on their single goal in three games, making a quick start and posing danger to the home team. The two teams attacked at high intensity and gave each other every chances to grab the next goal, but the relentless end-to-end manner of the game meant the final result was a true reflection of the match. @ScribeSmiso

