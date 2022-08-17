‘Rich Boyz’ get ready for ‘Glamour Boys’ - Richards Bay FC can spring a surprise against Kaizer Chiefs

Cape Town - The Premiership is at an embryonic stage, but newly promoted Richards Bay – aka The Natal Rich Boyz – are the surprise pacesetters and unbeaten after three rounds. The KwaZulu-Natal side beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in their season-opener derby, then drew 0-0 with Marumo Gallants and last weekend held off Sekhukhune United 1-0.

In contrast, last season’s runners-up Cape Town City are rock-bottom with defeats in their opening three matches. City also have the worst defensive record despite having had the services of Hugo Marques, the Portugal-born keeper who has requested to be released by the club, citing a pressing family matter. It’s a blow for City, who traded heavily on his services last season when he kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions in 28 matches.

The early-season surprises do not end with Richards Bay. Unlike champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who suffered a shock defeat in their second match, sides like TS Galaxy, AmaZulu and Gallants are unbeaten after three rounds. Galaxy shocked Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld in one of the biggest Premiership upsets in years. Stellenbosch FC are the only other unbeaten side, their best result to date a 3-1 win over Royal AM at their Winelands venue, where there have been excellent crowds.

Prior to the Stellenbosch setback, Royal had victories over Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United in their opening two encounters. Tonight they will look to slay another Soweto giant when they host Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium. It will be a tough assignment for Pirates, who lost on their home turf against Chippa.

Pirates’ arch rivals Chiefs are still reeling from a 4-0 hiding at the hands of Sundowns. They have been spared a midweek match, and will take on coach Pitso Dladla’s table-toppers Richards Bay on Saturday evening. It is Chiefs’ home game, and they have opted to play it at Moses Mabhida Stadium (8pm kick-off), which will be more accessible to fans of their KZN opponents.

Perhaps the biggest let-down has been Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United, who have one point from the opening three league games. This is the worst early season return in the club’s Premiership history. SuperSport will have a chance to redeem themselves on Sunday when they host Pirates at the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. Masandawana are well on their way again, as they showed against Chiefs after an unconvincing start, which they marked with a 2-0 win over City.

They have great depth of talent across all positions, and new signing, Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nassir from Ethiopian Coffee, looks like he’ll be a hit in the Premiership. Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena promised that the team and Nassir will continue to improve. “He still has a lot of work to do, he’s going to improve,” said Mokwena.

“The way we play and the way we train, players are bound to improve, and the same expectation is for Nassir. “Do not overhype (him) because he’s still relatively very young, with incredible potential. “When we signed him, he went back to Ethiopia and he spent six months there.