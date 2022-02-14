Richard Mbulu scores dramatic equaliser as Baroka FC earn a point against Sundowns

Durban — Baroka FC attacker Richard Mbulu scored a stunner with the last kick of the game to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday night. After narrowly missing with two previous shots, Lyle Lakay gave Sundowns the lead early in the second half. He curled a set-piece neatly which gave Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze no chance of saving.

Baroka equalized unexpectedly with the last kick of the game as Mbulu hit the back of the net from range. Both goals scored will definitely go down as goal of the season contenders. The performance from Lakay was easily one of the best individual performances by a player in the league this season. Had he had more luck, there is little doubt that he could have scored a hat-trick.

Sundowns started the early exchanges of the game dominating possession which illustrated the difference in technical qualities between the two teams. It took Sundowns eight minutes to get their first good chance of the game as Pavol Safranko struck the side netting with a shot following a quick counter-attack. Baroka had an opportunity to take a surprise midway through the first half as Rushine De Reuck was penalized for handling the ball in the area following a Baroka counter-attack.

Mashweu Mphahlele was the man who stepped up for Bakgaga but he wasted the opportunity as he ended up skying his effort over the crossbar. Lakay appeared to be eager to take shots from range and ended up being denied by the post twice. The 30-year-old was first denied from a set-piece with a clean shot before he later struck a thunderbolt from range that hit the post. Sundowns were dealt an injury blow on the verge of half-time as the injury prone Safranko had to be withdrawn. The Slovakian was replaced by Masandawana’s new South American attacker Erwin Saavendra.

Saveendra proved that he has an eye for a pass in the 63rd minute as he played in team-mate Peter Shalulile with a neat exchange in front of goal. While the Namibian completely miscued the ball uncharacteristically, he was flagged for offside so it would have been ruled out even if he had hit the net. Lakay went on to hit the post for a third time in the 67th minute following a free-kick just outside the box. Sundowns next travel to Cairo to play against Sudanese club Al Merrikh in a CAF Champions League match at the Al-Salam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.