Richards Bay’ Brandon Truter blames lack of quality after Orlando Pirates loss

Richards Bay FC head coach Brandon Truter has blamed his side’s ‘lack of quality’ after suffering a 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg on Tuesday evening. The KwaZulu-Natal based outfit have had a woeful start to the season, and are currently 12th in the league with five points from seven matches.

Speaking after the loss, Truter, who was brought in to lead the side after the unceremonious sacking of Vusimuzi Vilakazi, said his side lacked quality and maturity. “I think we lack quality and maturity. If you watched the game tonight, our final decisions were baffling at times for me,” Truter said according to FARPost. Truter added that the due their busy schedule Natal Rich Boyz they have not had enough time to train.

“We have to work these things out at training, and the last couple of weeks, we didn’t have time (to train). I think we had Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch FC, Cape Town City FC, and now we had Orlando,” Truter added. However, having played most of the inform teams already, Truter hopes that happy days are just around the corner for Bay “We’re finished with Pirates this season. I don’t know why this league game was played now. We still have a calender year ahead of us.

“But we’ve played all the big hitters in the league, all of them. We would have liked to pick up points on the road. “We have played Orlando Pirates, third place Stellenbosch, fourth place Sekhukhune, we have played Cape Town City, so happy days ahead hopefully,” @Nozulelasays