Richards Bay show intent to compete by signing ten players

Durban — Richards Bay FC have shown their intent to compete in the DStv Premiership next season by signing ten new players including former Orlando Pirates defensive midfielder Abel Mabaso and former Golden Arrows attacker Michael Gumede. Other players that have been signed by the Kwa-Zulu Natal based side include Yanela Mbuthuma, Matome Mabeda, Thulani Gumede, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Sanele Barns, Siyanda Dlamini, Nkanyiso Zungu and Ndiviwe Mdabuka.

By joining the Kwa-Zulu Natal Rich Boys, Mabaso returns to his home province following a four year spell with Pirates. A former Maritzburg United, Sundowns and Chippa United player, Mabaso brings in a wealth of experience to the top-flight new boys and will be expected to play a key role for the club next season. The 29-year-old Gumede is also experienced and knows what it takes to score at the highest level. While not the most technically gifted attacking player around, Gumede has a high work rate and a stamina that can match the levels of Peter Shalulile. He is particularly good when it comes to scoring goals towards the end of matches when players start to tire. Zungo will be looking to kick start his career after making just one league appearance for Orlando Pirates last season. The 26-year-old must also now start looking for some stability in his career as he has moved between clubs frequently since becoming a professional player in 2015 with AmaZulu.

Since bursting onto the scene with Usuthu, Zungu has also gone on to play for Jomo Cosmos, Stellenbosch and Pirates inbetween a second spell with his boyhood club. The 31-year-old Mthethwa joins after having been released by Stellenbosch FC. He made 10 appearances for the Western Cape based side last season, helping them to earn an impressive top four finish. With more than 10-years of experience as a professional footballer, Mthethwa will be expected to bolster the club’s backline. Given that the South African top-flight is a low scoring league, it is especially vital for the Rich Boys to look to develop a solid defensive unit next season if they want to comfortably avoid relegation.

The 25-year-old Barns will be looking to make an impact in the league next season as he now gets a chance to play at the highest level after impressing with the University of Pretoria last season. The midfielder was a top performer for AmaTuks, as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the top-flight after losing out in the promotion/relegation playoffs against Swallows FC. @eshlinv IOL Sport