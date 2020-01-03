Riekerink is under no pressure to net his first win, says City chairman Comitis









Cape Town City’s new Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink (left) is under no pressure to net his first win, says club chairman John Comitis. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Cape Town City’s new Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink is under no pressure to net his first win, says club chairman John Comitis. Riekerink leads his team into battle against fellow Absa Premiership strugglers Baroka FC at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm kick-off) and will be hoping to end a four-game winless run (two draws, two losses). The Citizens do need a change in fortunes after a horrid first round delivered just two wins from 15 games and second-last place on the log, a better goal difference keeping them above Polokwane City. “You’ll see a different City team from the one that ended the year with back-to-back defeats,” said Comitis. “I’ve got full confidence in Jan, he brings a wealth of experience gained with big club overseas and it’s just a matter of time before we see his hard work with the squad paying dividends.

“The players’ spirits are up, I’ve witnessed it on the training ground, now for them to do the business on the field and show we’re a team to be reckoned with.”

City were top scorers in the league under former coach Benni McCarthy but have not been able to find the back of the net for Riekerink.

A fit-again Kermit Erasmus will help City’s chances of seeing off a Baroka outfit they should have put to bed in the first game of the season. City were 2-0 up before giving up the advantage before half-time.

One of the scorers for Baroka was their captain Mduduzi Mdantsane, who is now a City player after penning a three and a half year deal.

“He’s a good one,” said Comitis. “He’ll battle with Chris David for the No 9 jersey.

“We also have ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Abbubaker Mobara and former South Africa striker Tashreeq Morris back from long-term injuries, so a full squad available for a change can only serve us well.”

Erasmus, the team’s top scorer with seven goals, is over a hamstring strain that sidelined the Bafana Bafana striker for the previous two games and is set to lead the charge against Baroka ,who arrive in the Mother City with Dylan Kerr as their new head coach.

Meanwhile, 11th-placed Stellenbosch FC lock horns with fourth-placed Wits at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm kick-off).

The league rookies ended the year off on a high beating Baroka 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from striker Waseem Isaacs, who has now scored six times in 12 games for Stellies.

Cape Times