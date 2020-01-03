Riekerink leads his team into battle against fellow Absa Premiership strugglers Baroka FC at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm kick-off) and will be hoping to end a four-game winless run (two draws, two losses).
The Citizens do need a change in fortunes after a horrid first round delivered just two wins from 15 games and second-last place on the log, a better goal difference keeping them above Polokwane City.
“You’ll see a different City team from the one that ended the year with back-to-back defeats,” said Comitis.
“I’ve got full confidence in Jan, he brings a wealth of experience gained with big club overseas and it’s just a matter of time before we see his hard work with the squad paying dividends.