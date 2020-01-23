Mark Mayambela, the player that former coach Benni McCarthy fought so hard for, has been released. The former Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Chippa United winger linked up with McCarthy in October but a month later the partnership came to an abrupt end when McCarthy was fired and replaced by Dutch tactician Olde Riekerink.
He scored on debut in a 2-1 loss away to AmaZulu but has seen little action and being in his thirties may have counted against him.
The future of Siphelele Mtembu is uncertain. The same age as Mayambela, the man nicknamed “Shaka” for his size and strength hasn’t been the threat he was when top-scoring for the team last season (seven goals). He had a sit-down with club chairman John Comitis yesterday after the squad’s training session.
Mtembu had nine starts from 19 games and chipped in with a goal and little else. Olde Riekerink has a lot of time for the player but felt he hadn’t made the most of his chances as one of the strikers.