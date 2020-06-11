Roland Putsche: A key player in Cape Town City’s success story

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Midfielder Roland Putsche will be flying out to his native Austria this weekend after calling time on his contract with PSL outfit Cape Town City. Putsche’s contract still had a year to run, but earlier this week it was agreed that he will be released. After making his debut in July 2016, he made close to 100 appearances for the club. The Austrian midfielder was very much part of City’s Cup-winning teams which lifted the 2016 Telkom Knockout and 2018 MTN 8 trophies. City chairman John Comitis was lavish in his praise of Putsche. “Football clubs are built on characters like Roland Putsche,” said Comitis. “Roli has been a key pillar in the success story of Cape Town City.

“He arrived relatively inconspicuously, but leaves as a club hero through all we have achieved together. Roli defines what it means to be a City player on and off the field. Initially, we had agreed he would only stay one year before returning to Austria - four years later and it is quite a story.

“We respect his wishes to finally return home, but don’t be surprised to see him back at the club one day. Go well Roli!”

Putsche said he was sad to leave in such a hurry. “I just want to thank all my amazing teammates and coaches I had over the years, up to our incredible fans which makes my Cape Town City family complete,” Putsche said in an interview with SAfm.

“All of you have been and are a big part of my life and created memories with me that I will never forget.

“I’m not fully happy with my last game and my goodbye, so I might have to come back one day and come say goodbye in a proper manner.”

Prior to the national lockdown enforced break, Putsche’s form was taking a dip. Before his stint at City, Putsche played for the SK Austria Karnten and Wolfsberger AC in Austria’s Bundesliga. He is likely to re-join one of these clubs on his return.



