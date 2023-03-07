Romain Folz and AmaZulu’s have done their homework ahead of Dondol Stars clash

Durban — AmaZulu Head Coach Romain Folz has revealed that his team have done the necessary research to avoid a potential slip-up against ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars. The two teams will have to battle it out at a neutral venue, the FNB Stadium as Dondol Stars’ preferred home ground, the TUT Stadium is unavailable due to an ongoing strike at the university.

Folz is expected to lead a hugely changed Usuthu outfit and will hope to build on their last victory when they tackle their lowly opponents on Wednesday at 7:30 pm. The 32-year-old mentor has confidently revealed that AmaZulu would not be blindsided by their Stars, who have already beaten SuperSport United in the last 32 rounds. “We know what they can do. We watched their game against SuperSport United and also a few of their matches in their league. We went to scout them in person just like we did for our previous opponents. It is a good team with good players and it will be up to us to be up for the occasion,” he told the media after their victory against Chippa United.

He then added: “Wins are always welcome any moment of the season or any day of the week. No matter what is coming after wins it is always welcomed. So, the preparations are already underway and we take cup games like league matches no matter who we are facing, we are not underestimating anyone or overpraising anyone.” “We approach every game with the same dedication and focus and we are not going to show any difference no matter whether it is a league or cup.” The Ke Yona competition is riddled with past stories of shocking upsets with the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates having been on the wrong end of a scoreline against third-tier opposition.

Usuthu, who now possess arguably their best squad in the Premier Soccer League era are looking to avoid a recurrence of such an incident and midfielder George Maluleka has insisted such stories shouldn’t occupy their minds and they should be focused on the job at hand. “We are aware of the history of the tournament, the stories of David and Goliath but I don’t think we should have that in mind, the approach should be the same as any other game without undermining anyone but respecting the opposition while also showing them while we’re playing in the top-tier,” he said. @ScribeSmiso