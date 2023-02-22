Johannesburg - AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has set himself the task of salvaging the club’s season with 10 games remaining. The 32-year-old was roped in at the end of 2022 to attempt inspire a surge up the Premiership standings following the sacking of Brandon Truter.

Although Usuthu have slightly improved their performances, the results have flattered to deceive since Folz’s arrival, making his awarding of a new contract a hot topic. Folz’s original deal was set to expire at the end of the season, however, AmaZulu opted to tie him down to a new three-year deal that will run until June 2026.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based club have won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing four and drawing the other four as they have slipped down the log to 11th. However, the Frenchman has explained that the last third of the campaign provides a complex perspective depending on the approach, but he also vowed that his team will improve to achieve their goals this season.

“I will be very honest in saying that you enter the last third of the league so it’s a lot, but it’s not a lot at the same time because it’s 10 games but if you wake up in the last two games then it’s too late to contend for anything in the league,” Folz said. “It’s not necessarily a question of finding something mentally, the mentality is always there, it’s just a matter of us being better in other areas on the field and can we be better? Yes, we will be. “We need to start linking our performances to results before it's too late, because we could finish in a position that no one cares about and the season could be obsolete.”

AmaZulu are currently hard at work as they prepare for what is expected to be a mouthwatering KZN derby against Royal AM. WATCH: Bloemfontein Celtic set for remarkable return to SA football The encounter between the two teams earlier this season was littered with controversies surrounding the officiating, an occurrence Folz hopes doesn't repeat itself as AmaZulu almost found themselves on the wrong side of a poor refereeing decision.

Folz urged his players to not repeat their own mistakes of their first clash with Royal AM, and preached a “tunnel vision” approach to the derby. ALSO READ: I don’t belong to the club - Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune “The game is going be on us to win just like the first one, if we take our chances then we win. Even if we concede two, we should score five. As much as we need to look at the opponents, we need to focus on ourselves,” he said.