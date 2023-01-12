Cape Town - Under pressure AmaZulu coach Romain Folz knows that his team has to improve as they prepare to host Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday night. Usuthu’s next few games will play a key role in determining how their season unfolds. They are four points clear of the relegation zone and at the same time, are one point adrift of Orlando Pirates in eighth.

They enter the game on the back of a frustrating 2-0 Durban derby loss against Royal AM, which is not ideal preparation ahead of a game against Chiefs. “There are a lot of things we need to improve. It was not all bad. We created a lot of chances but were unable to finish them. Defensively, other than three goal-scoring opportunities which they had, we did not struggle. It’s about finding the right balance,” said Folz. Folz was a surprise appointment as AmaZulu coach when he succeeded Brandon Truter in October. The French-Moroccan was a little known tactician in South Africa and prior to his appointment by the Durban-based club, also had a less than spectacular spell with Marumo Gallants earlier this season.

He has also only won one of his games as AmaZulu coach so far, which has not helped in silencing doubters. In spite of this, Folz insists that he is "not worried" but added that he will make changes to the side ahead of the game against Chiefs.



"I don't believe that the team is not Okay. We need to see our capacity to react and I'm sure that we will get better. I'm not worried. We need to win (against Kaizer Chiefs). We have a game in front of us. They will try to win as much as we will. It won't be an easy game but we will also make sure that it is not an easy game for them," said Folz.

