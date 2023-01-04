Johannesburg - AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has expressed his unwillingness to tame his player’s rugged tendencies despite a recent spate of ill discipline emerging. Ethan Brooks received his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards against Sekhukhune United in AmaZulu’s last outing, the club’s second since Folz took over five league matches ago and third in the first 14 games of the season.

Usuthu are guilty of the most red card offences in the division alongside Babina Noko, a fact that isn’t worrying Folz one bit as it reflects the kind of style he’s trying to enforce at the KwaZulu-Natal club. Folz has suggested that the robust nature of the team's play is a reflection of the desire to take the game to the opposition and to win. He believes that this style of play is necessary to achieve success and that the team must play with intensity and passion to be successful.

"It is a sign of the style of play that we have now, if we reduce the distances between us and the opponents then the probability of physicality and direct contact increases," he told IOL Sport. He added: “If you look at the two red cards we received since I arrived, it always has two yellows which means it's not necessarily tackling that is endangering the player's health, it just so happens that the way we play requires a lot of intensity so it comes with its challenges. But I'm not going to start telling my players to calm down, but if a player is booked then we'll respect the referee's decision.”

ALSO READ: Birthday boys Kaizer Chiefs ready to party on the club's 53rd birthday If AmaZulu FC can curb their ill discipline and control their aggression they may be able to turn their season around and achieve the success they are striving for. Usuthu will travel to the Chatsworth Stadium for their next encounter against Royal AM on Sunday at 3.30pm.

