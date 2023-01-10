Romain Folz promises a better AmaZulu … soon

Johannesburg - AmaZulu FC coach Romain Folz has promised that his side will improve following a spell of poor results. Usuthu succumbed to defeat away at Royal AM over the weekend, recording their fifth loss of the season at the halfway point of the 2022/23 campaign.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit has fallen far off the kind of form they showed at the beginning of the season that saw them included in the title conversation. AmaZulu claimed three victories, a draw, and a loss in their opening five games, a positive set of results for a team aiming big before the start of the season.

Since then Usuthu has won just one, drawn five, and lost four DStv Premiership matches, leading to the sacking of Brandon Truter (who is now in charge of Sekhukhune United) and the appointment of Folz. The French-Moroccan manager has recorded an underwhelming five draws, three losses and a single victory in the nine matches he has been in charge.

The 32-year-old believes that even though the competition in the league is hard because the majority of teams have good squads, he can still guarantee that his side will improve going forward. "It's a good squad (speaking about his own team) but as I said a lot of other teams have good squads. Pirates have a good squad, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and not to mention Sundowns but it's not just a matter of having the players," he said. ALSO READ: Big signings need to deliver the goods for Kaizer Chiefs

"It's a matter of finding the right balance defensively and offensively and also fixing those minor details like when we have set-pieces we must use them as well offensively so there's a lot of things we can use to get better but I can guarantee you that we will get better." AmaZulu dropped to 12th in the standings following their loss to Royal AM and Folz has admitted that the pressure is constant at AmaZulu and his side's current position does not ease it in any way. Morgan Mammila and Chippa United want to prove Sundowns are the easiest team to play

"There’s always pressure in every game. If I look at the table, we are not where we want to be but we are not far off either so we will be back." Usuthu will have an opportunity to resurrect their top three charge when they welcome Chiefs on Friday evening. @ScribeSmiso