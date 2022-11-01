Romain Folz reckons AmaZulu can shine in MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida against Orlando Pirates with fans’ support

Durban - The Moses Mabhida Stadium will play host to the 2022 MTN8 final clash between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC on Saturday. AmaZulu head oach Romain Folz has says he expects his side to take full advantage of playing their first ever MTN8 final at their home ground. The French-Moroccan coach also believes having the Usuthu faithful will be a great boost in the final. The KwaZulu-Natal based club have not won a major trophy since the Coca-Cola Cup in 1992.

“The first thing is that we don’t have to travel which is an important point for us in terms of preparation and logistics when we try to keep the mind and the body fresh, so that’s already one factor,” he explained. “It’s Pirates’ home game in theory but we are playing in our city and our stadium. As I always say, whether you’re home or away, the more support you have from the fans the better it will be for your team.” FIXTURE • #MTN8🏆



🆚 @orlandopirates

📍 Moses Mabhida Stadium

🗓️ Saturday, 05 November

🕑 18:00

📺 SS PSL (Channel 202)

⚠️ Tickets Sold Out#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/eOThAjQeXW — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) November 1, 2022 “We know that we’re playing for so many people therefore being at home will give that little boost and edge because we are already motivated, so we’re very happy we’re playing in our stadium.”

Folz broke his horrendous winless run on South African shores as he inspired his Usuthu side to a hard fought victory over Stellenbosch FC at the weekend. Prior to his maiden win over Stellies, the 32-year-old mentor had taken charge of nine matches, at both Usuthu and his former club Marumo Gallants, with his record of eight draws and one loss inviting unwanted attention from the football fraternity. 🎥EVERYONE PUSHED UNTIL THE END, EVERYONE GAVE HIS BEST💬



AmaZulu FC Head Coach, Romain “Fohloza” Folz on his first #DStvPrem win with Usuthu. #HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/Q27CaJyosi — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 30, 2022 Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s MTN8 final showdown with Orlando Pirates, Folz felt getting his first win ahead of the the dreaded Fifa World Cup break was great timing.

‘“I was not worried because I knew it was coming and in terms of timing, I think it’s better that it came now, like I always said, the sooner the better,” expressed Folz “It also comes at a point where the win is linked to the performance, I think we played a really good game against Stellenbosch and we needed that more than the result itself. We needed to get back into the top eight before the World Cup break and I’m glad the result came on the back of a good performance.” @SmisoScribe