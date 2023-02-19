Durban - AmaZulu Head Coach Romain Folz has slammed the quality of his attacking line following their home defeat to TS Galaxy. Usuthu were dealt a huge blow in their pursuit for a CAF spot as they went down 2-1 to The Rockets at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

A visibly livid and frustrated Folz could not mince his words when addressing the media contingent present. The hosts registered a total of 16 attempts on goal on the night but only two of them were able to find the Galaxy target with one of them being Sede Dion’s consolation strike. An annoyed Folz felt that his side had shot themselves in the foot with a glaring drop in technical ability and their failure to convert their clear advantage in play into goals scored.

“We find ourselves in situations where we could be dangerous but we can’t finish because of a lack of technical quality very often,” he told members of the media. ALSO READ: Sekhukhune return to winning ways with a comfortable win over Richards Bay “Whether it’s finishing directly or the last pass before the finish, it’s only on us so we cannot blame anyone but ourselves for that (the result).”

Usuthu’s latest defeat to Galaxy saw them drop out of the top eight and down to ninth on the DStv premiership standings having won five, drawn nine and lost six matches in the current campaign. Folz recently received the full backing of the Usuthu board as he was awarded an extension on his current deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign. The 32-year-old mentor is set to occupy the Amazulu hot seat until June 2026. The French-Moroccan manager will hope to convert his side’s recent upturn in performance to the requisite results as he looks to pioneer the club towards their long-term plans.

Fohloza was very quick to point out that his side’s inability to score goals on the night did not point to a disaster in playing personnel but rather a failure in his players to reach their usual standards. ALSO READ: WATCH: Royal AM, SuperSport United share the spoils in pouring Chatsworth rain He also vowed to demand more from his attacking group and technical team as they look to find solutions for their worries in front of goal without the acquisition of a specialist.

“I expect a reaction from the players, I’m not here to teach them how to kick the ball in the net, every player we have in our team has the ability to score two goals in that game so I’m not undermining anyone, everyone in my offensive department is a good player but need to be more harder on themselves,” he said. “I’m gonna shout at the players and the current staff that we have to fix it ourselves without having to bring in someone from the outside. I believe we have enough in our own camp to fix it before our next game.” AmaZulu’s next match is a difficult test against KZN rivals Royal AM at home.