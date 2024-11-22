Ronwen Williams hails Denis Onyango’s mentorship: A bond shaping African goalkeeping excellence

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has praised teammate Denis Onyango for having a positive impact on his career.
Williams is one of the best goalkeepers in Africa, and recently made history as the first goalkeeper playing on the continent to be nominated for the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or award.
Although he did not walk away with the prize, his nomination has been hailed as a significant step forward for African football.
Williams has also been key for Bafana in recent years with his shot-stopping and leadership abilities. He is also in contention to win the Player of the Year award at the CAF 2024 Awards.
However, he felt he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for Onyango, who helped him a lot early in his career.
“I met Denis I think 16 years ago when I was from the SuperSport United Academy, and he welcomed me with open hands into the first team. He’s been a role model for me, a helpful hand.
“And I always watched him from a far when he moved to Mamelodi Sundowns, I watched him do amazing work also saw him at 2019 Afcon doing amazing work for Uganda,” Williams told the media.
The Bafana captain added that Onyango was like a brother to him.
“We have always had a very close bond and when I joined Mamelodi Sundowns he welcomed me with open arms. We don’t compete, we are brothers, he’s like a big brother to me. I listen to him and he helps me,” Williams concluded.
