Ronwen Williams hails Denis Onyango’s mentorship: A bond shaping African goalkeeping excellence

Williams is one of the best goalkeepers in Africa, and recently made history as the first goalkeeper playing on the continent to be nominated for the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or award.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has praised teammate Denis Onyango for having a positive impact on his career.

Although he did not walk away with the prize, his nomination has been hailed as a significant step forward for African football.

Williams has also been key for Bafana in recent years with his shot-stopping and leadership abilities. He is also in contention to win the Player of the Year award at the CAF 2024 Awards.

However, he felt he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for Onyango, who helped him a lot early in his career.