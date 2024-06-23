Independent Online
Bookmark article to read later
Monday, June 24, 2024

Ronwen Williams, Patrick Maswanganyi win big at PSL Awards

Mamelodi Sundowns' goolkeeper Ronwen Williams won the DStv Premiership Footballet of the Season and Goalkeeper of the Season awards. Picture: Khaled Desouki / AFP

Published 4h ago

Share

Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were the big winners at the 2023/24 PSL Awards on Sunday evening.

Maswanganyi's exceptional performance earned him the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season, DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season, and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament awards.

Bafana Bafana captain Williams was honoured as the PSL Footballer of the Season and also took home the DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season award.

Orlando Pirates' rising star Relebohile Mofokeng also made his mark, winning both the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season and the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament awards.

Mamelodi Sundowns' duo, Rhulani Mokwena and Grant Kekana, were awarded the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season and Defender of the Season titles respectively.

Meanwhile, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thabiso Lebitso of Orlando Pirates won the DStv Premiership Top Goal Scorer and Goal of the Season awards.

In the match officials’ categories, Sikhumbuzo Gasa and Romario Phiri won the Assistant Referee and Referee of the Season awards, respectively.

PSL AWARDS WINNERS

Chairman's award: Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Footballer of the Season: Ronwen Williams

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rulani Mokwena

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi

DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams

DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Grant Kekana

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi

DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng

DStv Premiership Top Goalscorer: Tshegofatso Mabasa

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Sipho Chaine

Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Devin Titus

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Patrick Maswanganyi

Nedbank Cup Most Promisiong Player of the Tournament: Relebohile Mofokeng

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season: Ntando Nkosi

DStv Diski Challenge Top Goalscorer: Thabang Mahlangu (17 goals)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Top Goalscorer: Prince Nxumalo (18 goals)

Referee of the Season: Sikhumbuzo Gasa

Assistant Referee of the Season: Romario Phiri

IOL Sport

