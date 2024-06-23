Ronwen Williams, Patrick Maswanganyi win big at PSL Awards

Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were the big winners at the 2023/24 PSL Awards on Sunday evening. Maswanganyi's exceptional performance earned him the DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the Season, DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season, and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament awards.

Bafana Bafana captain Williams was honoured as the PSL Footballer of the Season and also took home the DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season award. Orlando Pirates' rising star Relebohile Mofokeng also made his mark, winning both the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season and the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament awards. Mamelodi Sundowns' duo, Rhulani Mokwena and Grant Kekana, were awarded the DStv Premiership Coach of the Season and Defender of the Season titles respectively.

Meanwhile, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Thabiso Lebitso of Orlando Pirates won the DStv Premiership Top Goal Scorer and Goal of the Season awards. In the match officials’ categories, Sikhumbuzo Gasa and Romario Phiri won the Assistant Referee and Referee of the Season awards, respectively. PSL AWARDS WINNERS

Chairman's award: Mamelodi Sundowns PSL Footballer of the Season: Ronwen Williams DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rulani Mokwena

DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Grant Kekana

DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng DStv Premiership Top Goalscorer: Tshegofatso Mabasa

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Sipho Chaine Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Devin Titus Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Patrick Maswanganyi

Nedbank Cup Most Promisiong Player of the Tournament: Relebohile Mofokeng DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season: Ntando Nkosi DStv Diski Challenge Top Goalscorer: Thabang Mahlangu (17 goals)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Top Goalscorer: Prince Nxumalo (18 goals) Referee of the Season: Sikhumbuzo Gasa Assistant Referee of the Season: Romario Phiri