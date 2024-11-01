Rowen Fernandez shares advice as Itumeleng Khune faces career crossroads

Rowen Fernandez has given his former club and international teammate Itumeleng Khune some advice as the 37-year-old decides whether to keep on playing or hang up his boots. Khune is currently without a club after his contract at Kaizer Chiefs expired at the end of last season. Khune insisted he wanted to keep on playing, but the club offered him an ambassadorial role.

Since then’s he’s often popped up in the SABC studios as a pundit. And on November 6, Khune will hold a press conference to discuss “the next big thing”. Quoted by Soccer Laduma, Fernandez said only Khune could decide what he wanted to do next. “It’s a tricky one,” said the former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper. “He’s been at the club for 20 odd years now. He must make a decision on whether he wants to continue playing or if he wants to become an ambassador of the club.

“It’s entirely his choise and he must make that decision. He must think about the short- and long-term in his planning, and he must do what is best for him in the long term,” said Fernandez. A youth graduate at the club, Khune was promoted to the first team in 2004, and became a regular when Fernandez for Germany’s Arminia Bielefeld ahead of the 2007/08 season. In his time with the Soweto giants, Khune won three league titles, three MTN8s, the Telkom Knockout (now Carling Knockout Cup) four times, and the Nedbank Cup twice.