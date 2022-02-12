Royal AM advance in Nedbank Cup after come-from-behind win over Cape Town City

Durban — Royal AM fought back from a goal down to claim a hard fought 2-1 victory over Cape Town City at the Chatsworth stadium on Saturday afternoon to book their spot in the next round of the Nedbank Cup. Khanyisani Mayo opened the scoring in the 9th as he finished off a great attacking move by the visitors.

City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize flashed a delightful ball across the home side’s goal, Tashreeq Morris miscued but Mayo was on hand to pounce and fired past a hapless Nyame in the near post. The home side carried their first half momentum into the second half and were duly rewarded in the 50th minute. Katlego Moukhoune turned the ball into his own net after Kabelo Mahlasela weaved his way through the City defence, he thereafter pulled a guilt edge cross into an unaware Moukhoune who’s last ditch attempt at a clearance ended up in his own net.

Midfield hard-man, Latshene Phalane fired John Maduka’s men in front three minutes after the leveller. The left footed specialist curled his attempt over the City and gave the keeper no chance. A goal fest was expected as two of the highest scoring teams met in the scorching heat of the Durban summer. The home side high on confidence after an impressive showing in the first half of the season.

While travelling City begun life without Fagrie Lakay, who was the subject of a final day move to Egyptian club Pyramids. City started the game the brightest, dominating possession in the right areas of the field. Debutant Thabo Matlaba was the most dangerous outlet for the Thwihli Thwahla. He could have provided the leveller in the 20 minute.

After playing a neat one two on the edge of the box , the former Orlando Pirates man was able to beat goalkeeper Marques but not Fieldes who was on hand to clear off the line. Mamkhize’s boys grew into the game as they piled on the pressure with a flood of crosses after going down early on. They managed to pin the City defence and went into the break on the ascendancy. After going 2-1 up in the 55th minute. The home side managed possession and absorbed pressure when needed and were able to see out the game and advance into the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.