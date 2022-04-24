Royal AM, AmaZulu share the spoils in tough Durban derby

Durban - Second-placed Royal AM were frustrated by local rivals AmaZulu in a 0-0 draw in the Durban derby at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both teams had opportunities in the first half though neither goalkeeper was really tested. When the shot-stoppers were required to make interventions, it was mostly easy saves.

AmaZulu surged forward in the third minute as Abubaker Mobara’s free-kick ended up getting easily cleared away by the Royal AM defence. Ndumiso Mabena took a shot after 15 minutes that was blocked by Mobara. While the ball looked like it was heading wide, Mobara opted to play it safe. Both teams were unable to really create good chances in the first half. Siphesihle Msomi’s frustration eventually got the better of him after 40 minutes as he struck an ambitious effort from range that was nowhere near its intended target of the goal.

Royal AM were unlucky to not be awarded a penalty early in the second half after Philani Zulu was guilty of fouling Mokete Mogaila with his elbow though the referees clearly missed seeing this. Just two minutes later, Mogaila came close to scoring after being played in by the in-form Mxolisi Macuphu.

Royal AM again came close to opening the scoring just before the hour mark. Victor Letsoalo produced some good work after being chipped in by Macuphu. The Bafana Bafana striker just chipped the ball wide which was a case of bad luck. In a rare occurrence, Royal AM were awarded an indirect free-kick about 10m from goal after 70 minutes following an infringement by Mobara. Mfundo Thikazi was tasked with blocking the set-piece as AmaZulu put most of their players on the goal line and his effort was subsequently blocked.

