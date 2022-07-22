Royal AM announce acquisition of women's team, Tamia Mpisane appointed as deputy chair

Durban — Royal AM made a host of announcements at a press conference at their Pietermaritzburg training base on Friday morning, some more surprising than others. One of the most eye-opening of the lot was the acquisition of the Bloemfontein Celtics Ladies side status and the appointment of Tamia Mpisane (wife to club chairman Andile Mpisane) as the women's team deputy chairperson.

"I want to announce that Tamia Mpisane will be the deputy chairperson of the women's team. As I'm creating a legacy for my kid, I think Andile brought us into football and we're now attached. Once you get in then you can't get out," club owner Shauwn Mkhize said to members of the media. Thwihli Thwahla bought their way into the DStv Premiership at the beginning of last season when they acquired the status of Bloemfontein Celtics. The KwaZulu-Natal based side enjoyed an impressive season, finishing third in the league and qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup. Following their success with the men’s team, they have topped that with the acquisition of the Bloemfontein Celtic women’s team. It appears they're preparing to fall in line with the wishes of CAF President Patrice Motsepe, who plans to progress the women's game on the continent.

The side currently ply their trade in the Hollywoodbets Super League, but will have their name and location changed and will now compete as Royal AM Ladies FC. Mkhize revealed her joy at being able to contribute to the growth of women's football in the country. "It’s great to see how women’s football has started to reach the radar of many South Africans,” Mkhize said to members of the media.

“With the increase in investment, sponsorship and development, the long term goal is to level the playing field with our male counterparts." “Now is the time to put the spotlight on women’s football. The success of Banyana Banyana is a prime example of why we need to make even more strides in advancing its professionalism, not only in SA but on the African continent.” The new Royal AM Ladies team will also have new backing from the World Sports Betting.

"As a company we are excited to get behind the Royal AM Ladies team, there has never been a better time than now to get involved in women’s soccer. Supporters can look forward to great promotions and campaigns in the months to come,” said Warren Tannous, CEO of World Sports Betting. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport