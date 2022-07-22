Royal AM announce the arrival of Dan Malesela along with three signings

Durban - Royal AM have announced the arrival of Dan 'Dance' Malesela as one of three coaches set to steer the club ahead of the 2022/2023 season. Malesela will slot into a structural change in the Thwihli Thwahla technical team ahead of what is expected to be a difficult season that includes continental duty.

"We’ll be having three co-coaches. I’ve changed the structure where we’re not having one coach, we’re having co-coaches. Their former assistant from GladAfrica is Co-coach," Mkhize explained at a press conference on Friday morning “Rome was never built in one day, these three coaches are going to bring different dimensions of football. They’ll agree to disagree to get results. When I interviewed all my coaches that came through, I was very clear. I do not change the style of play. “We’ve got speed, we’ve got endurance. When you go forward you close your eyes. I want to create an identity, which means I don’t want to change our style."

The club also announced the arrival of three new players at Thwihli Thwahla and will join the pre-season camp with immediate effect. Amongst the club's new players was returned Philani Cele who rejoins the club from Pretoria Callies. “We brought back Cele because we believe in stability and continuity because we’re a club that believes in the heart. We brought back Philani. He was fighting for the club and gave us his heart,” expressed Mkhize

