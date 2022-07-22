Royal AM announce the arrival of Dan Malesela along with three signings

Durban - Royal AM have announced the arrival of Dan 'Dance' Malesela as one of three coaches set to steer the club ahead of the 2022/2023 season.
Malesela will slot into a structural change in the Thwihli Thwahla technical team ahead of what is expected to be a difficult season that includes continental duty.
"We’ll be having three co-coaches. I’ve changed the structure where we’re not having one coach, we’re having co-coaches. Their former assistant from GladAfrica is Co-coach," Mkhize explained at a press conference on Friday morning
“Rome was never built in one day, these three coaches are going to bring different dimensions of football. They’ll agree to disagree to get results. When I interviewed all my coaches that came through, I was very clear. I do not change the style of play.
“We’ve got speed, we’ve got endurance. When you go forward you close your eyes. I want to create an identity, which means I don’t want to change our style."
Swallows FC set to announce new coach soon
Pirates spring surprise in appointing Spaniard Jose’ Riveiro as new coach
Royal AM in discussions with Dan Malesela
Pirates, outdone by Chiefs in the transfer market, rake in the signings but remain without a head coach
Marumo Gallants land new Moroccan coach
Benni McCarthy for Orlando Pirates? Five possible suitors for the Buccaneers hot seat
How Dan Malesela found out he had lost his job at Marumo Gallants
The club also announced the arrival of three new players at Thwihli Thwahla and will join the pre-season camp with immediate effect.
Amongst the club's new players was returned Philani Cele who rejoins the club from Pretoria Callies.
“We brought back Cele because we believe in stability and continuity because we’re a club that believes in the heart. We brought back Philani. He was fighting for the club and gave us his heart,” expressed Mkhize
“We’ve brought back Stoffels and last we have Shane Roberts. He’s gonna be the future of the club.”
Royal AM will take part in the upcoming KZN Premier's Cup at the end of the month before they kick of their second top flight season looking to build on their achievements of last season.