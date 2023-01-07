Royal AM call on sharp-shooters to fire in front of goal against AmaZulu

Johannesburg - Royal AM attacker, Andre De Jong has identified accuracy in front of goal as a key element in deciding the winner as his side takes on AmaZulu at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday at 3:30 pm. The two KwaZulu Natal sides have been struggling for consistent form in recent months, leading to managerial changes at both clubs.

Thwihli Thwahla have won just one league match in their last five outings, managing a single draw and losing five in the process, a clear cause for concern for a side that finished in the CAF Confederation Cup slot last season. While their next opponents Usuthu, although slightly better, have not hit the heights expected this season, claiming just a single victory in their last five matches as well, losing one and drawing the other three.

The two sides have struggled to find the back of the net during these periods of struggle and De Jong believes the side that improves on their goalscoring might have the edge in the KZN Derby. "I think scoring goals has been a bit of a struggle for both teams recently and the game will be won up front so hopefully our attack can fire this weekend and we can put some in the back of the net," said De Jong.

Usuthu have managed just a single goal in their last six matches in all competitions, a worrisome record for coach RomainFolz's side. While Thwihli Thwahla have also managed just one in their last five outings in all competitions, a stat that doesn't bode well for a fixture that has ended goalless the last two meetings. In the day's later encounter, TS Galaxy will look to continue their undefeated return to league proceedings as they welcome the visit of struggling Stellenbosch FC at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday at 5:30pm. ALSO READ: Sundowns are nowhere near the finished product ... yet - coach Rhulani Mokwena

The Rockets have won one and drawn the other match in the two games they've played since the resumption of the DStv premiership and have made their way up to the eighth spot on the league standings. In what is an interesting 2022/2023 campaign, Stellies are just two points off Galaxy, however, occupy 14th place on the log, just two off Marumo Gallants who occupy the first relegation spot. Orlando Pirates looking to sink Cape Town City

Encounters of this nature will feel like relegation six-pointers already for both teams with the league about to pass the halfway mark. Galaxy will also look to claim their first-ever victory over Stellies and improve on their three losses and three draws in their six previous meetings with the men from the Cape Winelands. @ScribeSmiso