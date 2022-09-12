Royal AM co-coach Abram Nteo happy to not lose Caf Confederation Cup first-leg qualifier

Durban — Royal AM began their first Caf Confederation Cup campaign with a dull,0-0 draw against Mbabane Highlanders at Somhlolo National Stadium in Eswatini on Sunday. The two teams clashed in a play-off to determine who moves forward in their pursuit to qualify for the group phase of the continent’s second tier cup competition

Thwihli Thwahla struggled throughout to establish any control over proceedings and have placed themselves in danger of a potential early exit from the competition. Royal AM co-coach Abram Nteo, who was the only one out of the three coaches to sit on the bench on the day, opted to offer a positive perspective on the day's events. The visitors struggled to adjust to the artificial grass used at the stadium but Nteo claimed he was happy his side were able to escape without defeat, considering their overall performance on the day.

"We wanted to get a win but we saw our boys were struggling, especially with the astro pitch, the ball wasn't moving the same way we're used to it," Nteo said at the post-match press conference. "You saw the kind of impact it had on our whole game because we didn't create many chances today as well but a draw away isn't bad but we have to win the second leg." Royal AM will have to quickly learn their trade on the continental stage as more daunting tests lay ahead if they overcome Highlanders at home.

Nteo revealed that his technical team has a lot of homework to do before they meet the same opposition on Sunday. “We have identified a few of their strengths. They have speedy players, very good players, especially upfront but the most important thing for us is to be able to deal with the speed,” Nteo said. Thwihli Thwahla captain Sam Manganyi, who led his charges out in treacherous conditions in Eswatini, supported his coach's sentiment as far as the pitch and weather was concerned. He also revealed that facing less-fancied opposition added a different kind of pressure.

"Yes, playing a team that doesn't play in what many people deem a 'stronger' league does add a little pressure but in the field of play that doesn't count, they didn't give us any respect and that's why the game ended the way it did," Manganyi explained. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport