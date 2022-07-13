Royal AM coach Khabo Zondo downplays claims he’ll be shaking off the rust

Johannesburg - Khabo Zondo is three weeks into his pre-season preparations ahead of the new season at his new post as the coach of Royal AM, following the surprise departure of John Maduka from the club. The former national team assistant hasn't managed any side since his release from Royal Eagles in 2016 and has not coached in the top flight since his days at Bay United in 2009.

The 60-year-old mentor is undoubtedly one of the most experienced heads in the South African game and has moved to shut down any claims that his absence from the game has carved out an insurmountable gulf in playing strategies. "Nothing much has changed if I'm being honest. I've seen a lot of comments everywhere stating that I haven't been around for a long time but when I look at everything now, not much has changed," he said "I haven't had anywhere surprises since I've started work at my new club, I'm seeing the same type of players, the same same training routines, the same type of approach and if I'm being honest, very little has changed and I've been following the game and I'm adapting to whatever is new with speed."

Thwihli Thwahla enjoyed a remarkable campaign last season following their merger with the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtics two days before the season started. The Kwazulu-Natal-based club claimed an impressive third place finish, just two points behind second place Cape Town City and hence qualified for their club's first-ever African expedition in the CAF Confederation Cup. Royal AM have been relatively active in the transfer window, bringing in players like Samir Nurkovic, Andre De Jong, Khetha Ndlovu and Ruzaigh Gamildien as they bolster their squad ahead of a daunting season that will stretch their depth to different levels, however, Zondo is cautious about throwing money around loosely.

"It is well and good to say we should sign players but what does the market have on offer at the moment, the best players at the moment are at a certain club that I won't mention and maybe we don't have the financial capacity to land those players.” Zondo revealed his excitement at joining a club with the expectations of Royal AM, and has already identified potential weak points that he could address in the upcoming season. "I'm pleased with the opportunity the club has handed me and I hope I can bring positivity within the squad, but with an in-depth analysis of what happened in the latter stages of last season," he explained.

"We need to assess the number of matches they lost in that period and what that should say to us as we prepare. It was pretty normal because a team that has exerted themselves early will obviously burn out as the season winds down.” @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport