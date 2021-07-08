Royal AM could face financial sanctions for no-show at playoffs

DURBAN - Royal AM are set to face a disciplinary hearing on July 17 following their no-show at the recent Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion playoffs that was won by Chippa United. The Kwa-Zulu Natal based side did not turn up for any of their games, meaning that the playoffs were a virtual two-legged tie between Chippa and Richards Bay FC.

As a result of Royal AM not turning up for their games, Chippa United and Richards Bay were awarded 3-0 wins by default. PSL prospector Nande Becker is now set to push for Royal AM to face financial sanctions as well. ALSO READ: Royal AM wants PSL CEO Mato Madlala behind bars if guilty of contempt of court Royals did not turn out for the playoffs as they felt that they should have been deemed the winners of last season’s GladAfrica Championship. Sekhukhune United were deemed the winners of the South African second-tier following a controversial court case, meaning that they will play in the DSTV Premiership next season.