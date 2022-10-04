Royal AM deny coach Khabo Zondo sacking rumours

Johannesburg – Royal AM have denied the sacking of co-coach Khabo Zondo following numerous reports of his dismissal on Monday evening. The KwaZulu-Natal club and their newly-formed coaching structure have been making headlines since the beginning of the season, with the assembling of a three-man technical team made up of the now departed Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela, Khabo Zondo and Abram Nteo.

Two weeks following Malesela’s exit, Thwihli Thwahla were rumoured to be set to bid farewell to Zondo but they have since denied knowledge of this development. A source close to the club told IOL Sport: “There is nothing of that sort as far as I know. As far as the club is concerned, there is no such development and if there was anything of that nature, we would’ve communicated that.”

Zondo’s appointment by the club in July was one of a few surprises in the Thwihli Thwahla camp in pre-season, considering the 60-year-old had been out of the top flight picture for almost a decade. His arrival at the Thwihli Thwahla has also been littered with uncertainty and closely linked to his decades long relationship with club CEO Sinky Mnisi, who still remains on “holiday” following a public spat with club owner Shauwn Mkhize.

The former national under-20 coach provided the Royal AM faithful with a degree of comfort with his wealth of experience, having previously managed Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic, Bay United in the PSL and Royal Eagles in the second tier. Royal AM are in action on Tuesday evening when visit SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium at 7.30pm. @ScribeSmiso

