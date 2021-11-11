Royal AM fined R1.65 million after handing out cash bonuses to players

Durban - Royal AM have been fined R1.65 million as punishment for handing out cash bonuses to players following their game against Maritzburg United last month. However, of the R1.65 million, R1.325 million is suspended following a plea agreement in front of a Premier Sopleaded guilty to attempting to pay football players in cash in front of the media, thereby bringing the league into disrepute – R500,000, with R250,000 suspended; pleaded guilty to failing to provide adequate security at the match (relating to having 10 more in their attendance party than the 60 allowed as per the PSL’s Covid-19 regulations) – R100,000, with R75,000 suspended;

The fines Royal AM received are as follows: *Pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that their Covid-19 officer complied with his duties – R10,000; *Pleaded guilty to not having their players follow the walk-on procedures, in that they left the changerooms four minutes late (even though the match kicked off on time) – R10,000;

*Pleaded guilty to only having 10 match balls as opposed to 11 – R5,000. The charge and fine for the second respondent, Royal AM Covid-19 officer Sthembiso Hlongwane, was: -Admitted to not making sure all club officials and attendees wore face masks at all times – R10,000 (Hlongwane had a suspended sentence from previous club Real Kings last year for a similar offence, and also has to pay that further R180,000 previously suspended fine).

Third respondent, Mkhize’s, charges were: -Admitted she contravened rule 55.3.8 in that she was seen to be attempting to give rewards to players after the match – R500,000, all suspended; Royal AM Chairman Andile Mpisane’s charges were:

*Pleaded guilty to attempting to reward players after the match – R500,000, all suspended; Not wearing a mask – R7,500.soccer League disciplinary (DC) hearing. Royal AM have had to pay the costs of the two DC hearings.