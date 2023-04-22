Royal AM goalkeeping howler helps TS Galaxy keep top 8 chase alive

Durban - TS Galaxy capitalised on a huge goalkeeping error to draw 1-1 against Royal AM at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon to keep their chances of making the top eight alive. The Rockets got a morale-boosting point and put an end to their two-game losing run. Royal AM moved up into seventh place in the DStv Premiership standings with a point on the road.

37-year-old Elias Pelembe scored his second league goal of the season when he gave the visitors an early lead with a well-taken finish in the second minute.

Big man Mxolisi Macuphu exploited space down the left-hand side of Galaxy’s defence before locating Pelembe with a low cross, and the Mozambican international made no mistake and slotted in the bottom corner. Just as it seemed the visitors were gonna snatch all three points, goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo was found wanting in his attempts to deal with a ball into the box, the mistake resulting in the equalising goal.

TS Galaxy scored a late equaliser through Yaimil Medina to snatch a point in a 1-1 draw against Royal AM having conceded in the first minute.#DStvPrem — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 22, 2023 Yaimil Medina must’ve felt like the luckiest man on the field as a catalogue of mistakes by the ‘keeper ended with the ball landing on his head with an open goal and guided the ball home. Galaxy will have an opportunity to build on this result when they welcome Orlando Pirates next while Royal AM welcomes a despondent Cape Town City to the Chatsworth Stadium.