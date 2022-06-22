Royal AM in discussions with Dan Malesela

Durban - Royal AM are actively in the middle of their business dealings in the transfer market as Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams prepare to begin pre-season in the next seven days. The Kwazulu Natal based club were dealt a huge blow a week ago when former coach John Maduka submitted a request for the termination of his contract, a surprising development considering their remarkable season in which they finished third on the DStv Premiership table.

Thwihli Thwahla CEO Sinky Mnisi shed light on Maduka's departure on Metro FM's SportNightAmplified, confirming rumours of the coach's request to leave and also revealed the club's attempts to lure Dan 'Dance' Malesela to fill the vacant head coach position at the club. “The new coach of Royal AM will be announced on 28 June, it will be a local coach. We need an experienced coach that understands SA football," he said. “Dan Dance is one of the best coaches in SA, we have only spoken to his agent not with him directly. Any coach at Royal AM will be successful for as long as I am there."

Malesela himself has been out of a job for about two weeks now following his less than ideal exit from Marumo Gallants. The 56 year year old mentor's contract was awaiting discussions with the club regarding a new contract however the Polokwane based outfit opted against a renewal, a decision Malesela states he heard from his neighbour. It appears now that he is to find a new home in the kingdom of the Zulu with Royal AM and will need to quickly re-assemble them in time for the new season with continental competition also a different challenge this season.

