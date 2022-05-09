Royal AM lead the way as KwaZulu-Natal target 3 teams in DStv Premiership top 8

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal can potentially have three clubs in next season’s MTN 8 should results go in their teams favour over the coming two rounds of fixtures. Third place Royal AM have been the surprise package of this season and Kwa-Zulu Natal’s best team. John Maduka’s side moved into third place after Cape Town City beat TS Galaxy last weekend, though they do have a game in hand over Eric Tinkler’s side.

Story continues below Advertisment

Should Royal AM win their next game against Golden Arrows on Saturday, they will move back to second and be in line to qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League. Royal AM have a chance to ensure that Kwa-Zulu Natal is represented in Africa’s Premier Club Cup competition for two consecutive seasons as AmaZulu also played in the tournament this season. Resurgent AmaZulu have moved up to seventh in the log and most recently played out to a 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United last weekend. Usuthu are unbeaten since Brandon Truter succeeded Benni McCarthy on an interim basis and have won three out of the five games in which the ex Swallows FC boss has been in charge.

Truter has so far auditioned well for the full-time role and if AmaZulu continue to play well in their remaining games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, he should surely be in the running to get the job on a full-time basis.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ninth place Golden Arrows have struggled for consistency since Mandla Ncikazi left them to join Orlando Pirates at the start of the season but they still can potentially break into the top eight with good results in their last two games against Royal AM and AmaZulu. Meanwhile, Maritzburg United are still in the relegation scrap. The Team of Choice are four points clear of 15th place Swallows and six points clear of last place Baroka FC. While Ernst Middendorp’s side will probably not be finishing last this season, there is a chance that they could be consigned to second last and the relegation/promotion playoffs should results go against them. However, in Middendorp, the Team of Choice have a vastly experienced coach who has experience when it comes to navigating relegation battles. The Team of Choice’s remaining games are against Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC, two teams that they are firmly capable of grabbing points against.

Story continues below Advertisment