Royal AM, ’MaMkhize’ set to pay the price for on-field bonus saga

Durban - Royal AM are set to face punishment after owner Shauwn Mkhize was seen handing out what appeared to look like R200 notes to players as a bonus following their 2-1 KwaZulu-Natal derby win over Maritzburg United last weekend. In videos which emerged on social media, it appeared as though players were hesitant about amidst situation.

“The main charge is (to Royal AM) paying someone involved in a football match, a player or club official, money with regard to that match, “We have had quite a lot of kick back from supporters on this.” said PSL prosecutor Nande Becker. ALSO READ: Shauwn Mkhize says ‘God is showing off’ when it comes to Royal AM following bonus saga In addition to being charged for the handing out of money, the PSL are set to charge Royal AM for other reasons.

“We are also charging the Covid-19 officer for failing to ensure everyone was wearing face masks. And we are charging the club for allowing an invasion of the demarcated area after the match. Only the people on the team sheets and on the bench are allowed on the pitch. “There is also a charge of leaving the change room late (before kick off)” added Becker. Amidst all the controversies outside the field of play, Royal AM have been the DSTV Premiership’s surprise package thus far. The Chatsworth Stadium based club are currently third in the standings after having won four out of their six fixtures to date.