Royal AM need to put slump behind them if they want to finish second

Durban — Royal AM have been a surprise package this season but will need to put their recent slump behind them if they want to secure second spot in the league this season. The Chatsworth based club fell to their first defeat in all competitions of 2022 when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup two weeks ago. They followed that up by falling to a 2-1 league defeat to Maritzburg United last week.

Story continues below Advertisment

John Maduka’s side were usurped to second spot last weekend after Cape Town City claimed a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy. However, Royal AM can still reclaim second spot with a win over Golden Arrows on Saturday as they have played one game fewer than the Western Cape based side. Golden Arrows coach Vusumzi Vilakazi predicts that the Durban derby will be a difficult game for both teams. Vilakazi did insist that his side will be playing for a win as they are fully aware that three points for them could help them gain a top eight finish which would qualify them to play in next season’s MTN 8 tournament.

“Our game against Royal AM will not be easy. It’s a derby. We played out to a draw last time and it will be a difficult ball game this weekend. We need the three points in order to bring ourselves into the top eight. It will be a very serious assignment for us to make things happen. We are playing against a good team. They are very quick, add numbers going forward and transition well. We will need to contain them and try to deal with that,” said Vilakazi. Vilakazi pointed out that his side will also aim to exploit the defensive weaknesses of Maduka’s side. Royal AM’s defensive line has often been breached this season with goalkeeper Patrick Nyame’s good form having also prevented them from conceding several goals.

Story continues below Advertisment

Nyame’s loss of form over the last two games has also coincided with Royal AM losing twice. While Arrows have had a frustrating season after failing to build upon last season’s fourth place league finish, they are a side that is fully capable of frustrating Royal AM. @eshlinv IOL Sport