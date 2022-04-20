Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Royal AM ordered to pay R127 000 to PSL and Sekhukhune

FILE - Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize, her son, club chairman Andile Mpisane celebrate with the players after thinking they had won the GladAfrica Championship title last season. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Durban — Royal AM’s case to be declared winners of the 2020/21 GladAfrica Championship has been lost with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) awarding against them and declaring Sekhukhune United the rightful winners of last season’s first division.

In addition to losing the case, the Shawn Mkhize-owned Royal AM will have to pay around R127 000 in legal fees to Sekhukhune and the PSL.

Sekhukhune were initially given the league title as a result of being awarded three points during their game against Polokwane City, where the latter breached rules by not fielding sufficient players under the age of 23 due to an outbreak of Covid within the squad.

After the South African Football Association (SAFA) and High Court in South Africa did not give into their demands, Royal AM approached CAS.

CAS have ruled as follows:

1. CAS has no jurisdiction to hear the appeal filed by Royal AM Football Club on 7 September 2021.

2. The costs of the arbitration, to be determined and served to the parties by the CAS Court Office, shall be borne by Royal AM Football Club.

3. Royal AM Football Club shall pay to the National Soccer League and Sekhukhune United FC a contribution of CHF 4.000 (four thousand Swiss Francs) each towards the legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the present arbitration procedure. All other Parties shall bear their own expenses.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Royal AMSekhukhune UnitedDStv PremiershipPSLSoccer

