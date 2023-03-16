Royal AM slapped with fine for failure to provide official’s communication devices

Johannesburg - Royal AM have found themselves in hot water with the Premier Soccer League once more and have been smacked with a fine following their failure to provide officials with communication devices. Thwihli Thwahla’s 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United FC on March 4, was riddled with controversy as referee Abongile Tom officiated the match without communication devices which subsequently went missing.

However, the PSL has punished the KwaZulu Natal-based club with league’s prosecutor Zola Majavu confirming on Wednesday. “I can confirm that earlier today, Royal AM Football Club appeared before PSL DC to answer to charges of failure to provide the match officials with the relevant communication devices which had been provided to them by the league and in accordance with applicable prescripts,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.

He then added: “They pleaded guilty and were convicted accordingly. Having listened to the submissions both in aggravation and mitigation of sentence, the PSL DC fined them a monetary amount of R50 000, half of which is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again. ALSO READ: Sipho Chaine credits support and mentality for settling in quickly at Orlando Pirates

“They were further ordered to pay the costs of the DC which should, in any event, be administratively computed by the league and be added to their total bill for payment.” ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs should get the better of bogey team Maritzburg United this weekend @ScribeSmiso