Royal AM star and Kaizer Chiefs target Victor Letsoalo targets the Golden Boot

Durban — While Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile has deservedly dominated the headlines this season, Royal AM’s star player Victor Letsoalo remains in with a chance of winning the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award this season. With 18 goals to his name this season, Shalulile is the overwhelming favourite to win the Golden Boot this season. However, with six rounds of fixtures remaining, Letsoalo has nothing to lose by trying to reduce the deficit.

Not only has Letsoalo proven to be prolific in front of goal, but he has also proven that he has the ability to recover games from losing positions. Royal AM looked set for a defeat against the University of Pretoria on Sunday as they trailed 2-0 before Letsoalo’s second half brace inspired a come from behind 3-2 win for his team. If one thing is certain, the 29-year-old has his eyes on the top scorer award. “This is motivating me because competition is what you are looking for in the sport,” said Letsoalo.

“I still believe I can beat him for the award,” Letsoalo and Royal AM goalkeeper Patrick Nyame have been the key architects behind the club’s good performances this season. The Durban based club have been the league’s surprise package this season and are currently in line to qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League. The form of Letsoalo this season is likely to attract interest from local football giants as well as potentially from club’s abroad. With Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates still in a rebuilding phase, there is little doubt that the Soweto giants have been keeping tabs on the attacker.

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi recently confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs made an inquiry to his club and owner Shawn Mkhize (MaMkhize) about the availability of Letsoalo. Mnisi added that the Durban based club will be willing to sell the Bafana Bafana player provided that they receive a good transfer fee. “Initially there was never something like that until Bobby Motaung spoke to MaMkhize and proposed ‘is it possible for you guys to sell[Victor Letsoalo’ and we told them that we are very open to sell the player but they must give us an offer that we will never reject,” he said. @eshlinv

