Royal AM-Sundowns game called off due to heavy rains in Durban

Cape Town — Incessant rain and a waterlogged surface forced match officials to abandon the DStv Premiership clash between hosts Royal AM v champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Play came to a grinding halt after 23 minutes when officials consulted and decided to stop the match. After a 15-minute break, the PSL match commissioner Morne Daniels announced that the match had been postponed.

Moments later, the PSL announced that the fixture between Royal AM and Sundowns had been abandoned due to inclement weather, adding that the new date and kick-off time will be announced in due course. It is very likely the match will be played on Sunday afternoon, weather permitting. The postponement will be highly inconvenient for Sundowns who are preparing for their final match of the season next Saturday when they play defending champions Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

For Royal AM, a positive outcome will enhance their chances of challenging Cape Town City for the remaining CAF Champions League berth. Sundowns, by virtue of being champions, are guaranteed a Champions League spot next season.

Royal AM will be returning to Chatsworth Stadium on Friday evening to host Orlando Pirates in a match that was postponed two weeks ago because of Pirates’ commitments in their failed CAF Confederation Cup campaign. Royal AM will likely need to eke out wins against Sundowns and Pirates to dislodge Cape Town City from the season-ending runners-up berth. @Herman_Gibbs

