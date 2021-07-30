Royal AM to approach the Constitutional Court in their fight with PSL

CAPE TOWN - The bruising legal battle between First Division club Royal AM and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to continue after the club's attorney Eric Mabuza informed that the club will approach the Constitutional Court. On Monday, Johannesburg High Court Judge Leonie Windell dismissed Royal AM's attempt to gain automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

Now, Royal AM have informed the PSL that the club will go as far as the Constitutional Court to appeal the decision. The letter, in part, reads: 'The purpose of this letter is to inform you again that indeed we hold instructions immediately to pursue appeal proceedings in the higher courts,” a letter from Royal to the PSL reads. ALSO READ: Mutinous Royal AM say they won't appear before the PSL DC on Saturday

“In the next few hours, and after reading the judgment in greater detail, a decision will be taken as to whether to lodge Royal AM’s application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal and/or directly to the Constitutional Court, given the nature and the urgency of the issue." ALSO READ: PSL set to read Royal AM the riot act Judge Windell also dismissed Royal AM's attempt to have acting Premier Soccer League (PSL) CEO Mato Madlala and the PSL held in contempt of court. Judge Windell argued the attempt was without merit.