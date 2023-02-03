Durban — Royal AM’s Ruzaigh Gamildien has set his sights on helping his team complete a first-ever league double over KwaZulu-Natal rivals Golden Arrows. The two sides will meet in what is expected to be a highly competitive battle at the Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow at 3:30 pm.

The 33-year-old forward was on the score sheet the last time these two teams met as Thwihli Thwahla ran out comfortable winners in the first-round clash. Gamildien revealed that Royal AM, who also welcomed the return of head coach John Maduka, has been working on ways to nullify their next opponent’s threat and are looking to emerge victorious once more. “Obviously they’re a team that depends a lot on their wing play and we know we need to close down their most dangerous players and hopefully win the game as we did in the first round,” he said.

Thwihli Thwahla are still reeling from a disappointing away result to Kaizer Chiefs in the last round, in which they looked disfigured and disorganised. Gamildien spoke on the disappointment the team felt after their loss to Amakhosi, but also revealed that he and his teammates are looking to right all the wrongs of the previous match by claiming a victory against Abafana Bes’thende. “Yes, it was very unfortunate that we weren’t able to collect any points at all, but we are working on getting maximum points over the weekend in the derby, so we know where to fix our problems and what to do with our strengths,” he revealed.

Both Royal AM and Arrows come into this encounter in very inconsistent form having collected five and six points respectively in their past five matches. Arrows, who are 11th on the DStv premiership log, are just a single point and place above Thwihli Thwahla with both teams languishing precariously just above the relegation zone. Royal AM will head into this encounter with huge amounts of pressure as the prospect of finishing the match week in 14th spot slowly creeps up on them.

