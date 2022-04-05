Royal AM’s Thabo Matlaba promises fans CAF Champions League football next season

Durban — The DStv Premiership is fast approaching its conclusion and all 16 teams have established their goals for the final run. Royal AM are one of two teams who have been showing consistency in performance and subsequent results since the turn of the year and their position in the league reflects that as they lead the chasing pack for the remaining CAF Champions League slot with Mamelodi Sundowns holding first place.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Kwazulu-Natal based side take their remarkable form into their next game against Marumo Gallants hoping to add onto their six wins in eight matches in 2022, the kind of form defender Thabo Matlaba believes could take them to Champions League qualification. "My promise to the fans is that we're going to finish in second place. We're working hard and we're going into every game with an aim to win," said the veteran defender. "It's very important that we remain humble at the moment, because if we don't then we open room for any team to surprise us. We have to stay focused and the coach always emphasises that point."

Thwihli Thwahla have been a revelation this season, surpassing all expectations with some of the most mesmerising football displays. But in Gallants they meet a somewhat 'awkward' proposition. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, although reeling from a defeat in their last game, are one of the in form teams at the moment, and having collected ten points in their last five games, it offers great prospect as they come up against a free scoring Royal AM. Gallants have gone about their business really well since the appointment of Coach Dan “Dance” Malesela and have firmly put themselves in a position to compete for a top eight finish, trailing seventh placed Golden Arrows by a mere three points.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Limpopo based side's style of play and their desired monopoly of the ball possession have earned the respect of Royal AM Coach John Maduka. "We know the kind of team we're coming up against, they use the ball really well, have a lot of quick players and an excellent coach as well, so our plan has to be able to withstand that," said Maduka. This exciting showdown will kick off at 5 pm on Wednesday evening at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

Story continues below Advertisment