The GladAfrica Championship side will entertain the Glamour Boys in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at FNB Stadium at 6pm tomorrow.
Billiat is yet to feature for Amakhosi in 2020 due to injury. At the start of the week, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp confirmed that Billiat is back at training and is likely to unleash him against Eagles.
The return of Billiat will strengthen Amakhosi’s attack and make them more dangerous. But Phuthi Mohafe, who is steering the ship at Eagles, is not worried.
“Fortunately with Billiat you know that he plays one way. His style of play is to receive the ball behind the defence. So, you need to cut the supply. If we can’t cut the supply from Lebogang Manyama, then we will be dead meat. So, we will cut the supply from the midfield so that he doesn’t hurt us,” Mohafe told journalists at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban yesterday.