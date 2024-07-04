Rulani Mokwena pays tribute to Mamelodi Sundowns players as Wydad Casablanca rumours swirl

Departing Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he “never envisioned this day would come, not so soon anyway ...” after unexpectedly leaving Masandawana following a double-winning season. Mokwena put out a statement on his social media platforms on Thursday, thanking the club, the players, Motsepe family and fans for their support during his stay at Chloorkop.

Mokwena and Sundowns parted ways on Wednesday following rumours of a rift between him and sporting director Flemming Berg. “I never envisioned this day would come, not so soon anyway, nor did I ever expect to part ways in this manner. But as life often dictates its own course, as a stoic I have come to accept that sometimes, endings are just new beginnings in disguise,” said Mokwena.

We bow out with great pride. Thank you @Masandawana — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) July 4, 2024 "The journey I have shared with each one of you has been nothing short of remarkable, from my humble beginnings as a youth coach to leading this incredible team to numerous victories and accolades including those we won while being the club's assistant coach."

Mokwena, who from the outside seemed to enjoy a special bond with his players after taking complete control of the head coaching role two season ago, thanked his former charges for their efforts. Many of those players paid special tribute to the coach on social media. “To the players, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt tribute and deepest thanks to each and every one of you who have not only excelled in your achievements on the field but have also proven to be amazing individuals off the field,” said Mokwena.

— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) July 4, 2024 "The clouds don't carry enough rain for me to shower you with due praise on how you conducted yourself throughout my tenure. For 91 matches, you gave your all and you always have demonstrated the true meaning of brotherhood, sportsmanship, teamwork and perseverance. "Your incredible achievements serve as a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence. Your passion for the game, coupled with your compassionate hearts and generous spirits, have not only left an indelible mark on all those who have had the privilege of watching you play, but me as well."

Meanwhile, various reports have linked Mokwena with a possible move to Wydad Casablanca in Morocco. Wydad have been without a permanent head coach for months after Adel Ramzi was fired mid-way through the campaign. Interim coach Aziz Ben Askar could then only manage to steer the Moroccan giants to fifth place in the Botola Pro League. @JohnGoliath82