Rulani Mokwena’s simple response to TS Galaxy, Sead Ramovic’s R1m lawsuit

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena looks set for a protracted legal between with TS Galaxy and their coach Sead Ramavic. Photo: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via AFP

Published 5h ago

Share

The mud-slinging saga between TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena looks set to go into the off the season

Hours before their rather heated DStv Premiership match ended 1-1 at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, it was revealed that TS Galaxy and Ramovic had filed a R1 million lawsuit against Mokwena for alleged defamatory comments made against Sead Ramovic.

In an interview after a match between the two teams in April, Mokwena accused Ramovic of instructing his players to injure Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu.

There has been an ongoing war of words between Ramovic and this season. And things seemed to boil over on Tuesday with some tasty tackles and wild goal celebrations in the match, and a lot of pushing and shoving from both camps afterwards.

Mokwena didn’t have a lot to say about about TS Galaxy’s lawsuit when quized about it after match, but it seems he won’t be backing down.

“No, I don’t want to talk about anything. They have taken me to court. So let’s meet in court,” the Sundowns head coach said.

Mokwena, though, was a little more outspoken about the match, saying TS Galaxy is his least favourite opposition to face at the moment.

“It’s the worst game of football I’ve been involved in from a lot of aspects,” Mokwena told SuperSport after the match.

“The first half is a clear penalty, Mabena’s incident in the second half is a clear penalty. There are so many fouls that go against us. Marcelo Allende gets stamped on his hand, and then he gets a yellow. They scored, and the whole bench just jumped into our faces and showed so much disrespect.

“So I don’t like that, and I am not involved in football for that. Sorry, I love football for friendships. I love football for memories, for the purity of the game and what it brings to people. So playing TS Galaxy at the moment is torture, something I don’t enjoy at the moment, no.”

@JohnGoliath82

ts galaxyrhulani mokwenamamelodi sundownsdstv premiershippslsoccercrime and courts