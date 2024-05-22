Rulani Mokwena’s simple response to TS Galaxy, Sead Ramovic’s R1m lawsuit

The mud-slinging saga between TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena looks set to go into the off the season Hours before their rather heated DStv Premiership match ended 1-1 at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday, it was revealed that TS Galaxy and Ramovic had filed a R1 million lawsuit against Mokwena for alleged defamatory comments made against Sead Ramovic.

In an interview after a match between the two teams in April, Mokwena accused Ramovic of instructing his players to injure Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu. There has been an ongoing war of words between Ramovic and this season. And things seemed to boil over on Tuesday with some tasty tackles and wild goal celebrations in the match, and a lot of pushing and shoving from both camps afterwards.

Sead Ramovic says Mamelodi Sundowns should sign Messi, Mbappe and CR7 and suggests Rulani Mokwena should further his coaching badges.



pic.twitter.com/M2aWwofVt9 — Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) May 21, 2024 Mokwena didn’t have a lot to say about about TS Galaxy’s lawsuit when quized about it after match, but it seems he won’t be backing down.

“No, I don’t want to talk about anything. They have taken me to court. So let’s meet in court,” the Sundowns head coach said. Mokwena, though, was a little more outspoken about the match, saying TS Galaxy is his least favourite opposition to face at the moment.

🤔 ℂ𝕆𝔸ℂℍ'𝕊 ℝ𝔼𝔸ℂ𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ 🤔



🗣️ "I think it's the worst game of football I have ever been involved in from a lot of aspects"



Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena following their intense match against TS Galaxy!#SABCSportFootball #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/PMZhGudbVe — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 21, 2024 “It’s the worst game of football I’ve been involved in from a lot of aspects,” Mokwena told SuperSport after the match.