Rulani Mokwena’s ’tears, scars’ wiped away with Mamelodi Sundowns winners’ medal

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena was the happiest man in town on Saturday evening after his side closed out the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season in fine style, with a 3-0 win over Cape Town City at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Sundowns ended up Premiership winners by a runaway 13-point margin and had already annexed the crown with three matches to play.

Their latest feat was their fourth successive Premiership title and 11th overall, under the watch of Mokwena and fellow coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela.

After the match, Mokwena posted an emotional message on social media, and he warned that Sundowns would be an even more powerful team in the future.

His message read: "Tonight, the tears and scars of my young coaching journey will be wiped away by a gold winner's medal.

"And the scary thing is, we are just getting started. Congratulations Masandawana, you have pocketed the Grand Slam yet again."

Mokwena was thrilled with the way the team played in their final league outing. In a post-match interview to he highlighted the team's mentality.

"Firstly, what a good game to finish the season," he said. "It was a good team, and the substitution of (attacking midfielder) Mpho Makola gave the team a little bit more.

"We stabilised and played with the right mentality today, as we did throughout the entire season.

"The players have done absolutely incredible things this season.

"We've changed a little bit the way we played. Players bought into the concepts, and it's great to see."

@Herman_Gibbs